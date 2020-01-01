The Bureau of Land Management announced plans to conduct pile burns on Gunnison Field Office land in Saguache County, 13 miles southeast of Powderhorn near Cathedral.
Depending on weather and fuel moisture conditions, the burns will occur in January but could take place as late as March, according to a press release.
With favorable conditions, the operation is expected to take four days.
The objective of the burn is to remove slash left behind from previous hazardous fuels reduction treatments.
BLM officials said the treatments remove fuels, reducing the risk of future catastrophic wildfire. They also help create various stages of plant succession, which is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems.
As part of the operation, crews will burn approximately 50 machine-built piles consisting of Engelmann spruce and subalpine fir. The surrounding fuels are Engelmann spruce, subalpine fir, aspen and sage.
Smoke from the pile burns will be visible throughout the days of the burn, mostly during the warmest part of the day. With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect health. For more information, visit the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division’s website, colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
For more information, contact Brian Stevens, fire management specialist for the BLM Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit, at 970-642-4950.
