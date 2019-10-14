The Salida High School football team continued showing signs of improvement during its homecoming contest Friday against Pagosa Springs.
“We played way better,” said Salida head coach Matt Luttrell. “We were way more competitive.”
The Spartans, however, were unable to get their first win of the season, falling to the Pirates 40-7.
Pagosa scored in its first three possessions to take a 20-0 lead into halftime.
Sophomore Braden Collins caught a 17-yard pass from senior Zayne Walker. Junior Raymond Clinton had a 10-yard carry. Senior Ben Fuller caught a 13-yard pass. Collins had a 16-yard run and Walker had a 10-yard run. However, the Spartans were unable to find the end zone in the first half.
In the second half, after senior Zakiah Berry was named the school’s homecoming queen, the Spartans picked up their game.
Sophomore Brewer Matthews knocked down a pass and senior Josh Kolander made a big tackle to force Pagosa to punt. After a Spartan punt, Pagosa scored another touchdown. Walker made a tackle in the backfield to stop the 2-point try.
Then, trailing 26-0, Salida overcame a few penalties and converted two fourth downs to get on the scoreboard. Walker completed a 14-yard pass to Fuller on a fourth-and-5 and an 18-yard pass to Collins on a fourth-and-7. Salida scored on a trick play, with Fuller catching a pass from Walker and then throwing down the field to Collins for a 37-yard score.
A false start, however, negated the touchdown. After another false start, Salida had a first-and-20 at Pagosa’s 48-yard line. Fuller got a step behind Pagosa’s secondary and Walker hit him in stride for a 48-yard touchdown.
“Zayne and Ben continue to keep making plays for us,” Luttrell said.
Junior Sebastian Niehoff’s extra-point kick made the score 26-7 with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing drive, sophomore Braden Martellaro made a big tackle on third-and-6 to force Pagosa to punt.
“Our defense did what we needed them to do,” Luttrell said.
Salida then converted two more fourth-down plays. Clinton rumbled for 4 yards on a fourth-and-1 and then Walker scrambled for 10 yards on a fourth-and-10. The drive, however, stalled at midfield.
Pagosa left its starters in and scored twice more for the final tally. One score came with 4:45 left and the other with 26 seconds left on the clock, irking Spartan fans.
“I’m just glad we have high character,” Luttrell said.
The game was also Salida’s 2A Intermountain League opener. With the loss, Salida is now 0-6, 0-1. Pagosa improved to 3-4, 2-0.
Bayfield is 2-5, 1-0. Alamosa is 4-2, 1-1, while Montezuma-Cortez is 1-5, 0-2.
Salida will play at Alamosa on Friday.
“I’m super proud of all of the seniors,” Luttrell said after Friday’s game. “They have nothing to hang their heads about.”
