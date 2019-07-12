The Bureau of Land Management revised its size estimate for the Canyonlands Fire, burning about 9 miles northwest of Cañon City, to about 40 acres, public affairs specialist Brant Porter said Thursday.
The estimate was changed late Wednesday evening, and Porter said no measurable increases had occurred by Thursday afternoon.
The fire, which is in a remote area on the east side of Table Mountain, was still zero percent contained Thursday afternoon.
First reported Tuesday afternoon, the Canyonlands Fire’s cause is believed to be a lightning strike.
Two crews are currently fighting the fire, Porter said, and a third, the Wyoming Hotshots, arrived in Cañon City Thursday afternoon. Two helicopters are at work on the fire with bucket drops.
No roads are closed and no structures are threatened.
For updated information, call 719-315-0690.
