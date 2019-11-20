Spartan Ultra races are typically 50 kilometers long, almost 5 miles longer than a marathon, and have 60 obstacles along the route to add some extra challenges.
“It’s a sport about suffering,” said Salidan Dolan Potts. “They seem almost psychotic, but they’re really quite fun.”
For the world championships Nov. 9-10 in Åre, Sweden, Spartan tested the athletes’ endurance even more. The world championship course was 5 miles long with 25 obstacles. Instead of a race to the finish, however, the winner was whoever could complete the most laps in 24 hours.
To be considered a finisher, the competitors had to do at least six laps. To be competitive, they had to keep going.
Potts completed 10 laps in the snow and cold, finishing 12th in the men’s elite division and 17th overall.
“I’ll take it,” Potts said. “I did 10 laps before my body shut down and said no more.”
The 10 laps equaled 50 miles, 250 obstacles and about 20,000 feet of elevation gain, 2,000 feet gain for each lap. He completed his last lap in 20 hours, 50 minutes, 38 seconds.
The winner, Canadian Ryan Atkins, completed 16 laps in 23:22:05.
Potts called Atkins “hard as a coffin nail.”
An obstacle called the “Olympus” that competitors had to climb sideways across was one of the toughest at the championships, where the temperature dipped to 10 degrees.
“It got frozen over,” Potts said. The Olympus was one of six obstacles the competitors had to get a punch for each lap. For every punch they didn’t get by not completing an obstacle, they had to do 30 burpies, a jumping jack/pushup combination. After a few tries, Potts decided not to waste any more energy on the obstacle and just do the burpies.
Rope climbs, monkey bar variations and crawling under barbwire were also obstacles. Potts said if racers didn’t complete one of several other obstacles, they had to do a penalty loop, doing things like hiking a big rock up a hill.
After every lap, however, the competitors could stop in a pit area and refuel.
Potts’ wife, Amy, worked as his pit crew, making sure he was eating and drinking and doing “all of the stuff you forget to do when you’re racing.”
“I want to give my wife a shout out,” he said. “It’s a brutal job sitting there and waiting.”
Potts started doing Spartan races in 2015 and has competed in multiple distances, including 5K sprints, 10K supers, half-marathon beasts and 50K ultras.
To prepare, Potts said he “runs endlessly” in addition to doing CrossFit four times a week and rock climbing, yoga and heavy lifting. He also runs with 7,000 Feet Running Co.’s running club. “That’s a good support structure,” he said. His best training days, he said, are when he goes on AllTrails and gets “lost in the mountains for seven or eight hours at a time.”
Potts said he likes to run, but at 190 pounds he said he has a hard time competing with smaller athletes. He called the obstacles in the Spartan races a “good equalizer.”
Next, he’ll compete Feb. 15 in Phoenix and Feb. 22 in Jacksonville.
“I travel all over the states every year to do these stupid races,” he said.
The world championships, however, had a different feel. Potts said Åre “looked like Santa Claus lived there.”
“It was really neat racing against German guys and French guys,” he said. “I’d say ‘good job,’ and they’d just look at me with a blank stare (because they didn’t understand English).”
