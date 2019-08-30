Chaffee County 4-H members have already accounted well for themselves at Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
Two local participants came away from the state competition with grand champion ribbons for their project work.
Jeffrey Johns-Roberts, 18, won for his entomology display in the senior division, and Aberlyn Leon, 10, won for photography in the junior division.
Those receiving champion honors include Sophie Ellsworth, 12, for robotics and engineering in the intermediate division; Kaitlyn Jones, 11, for shooting sports: muzzle loading in the junior division; and Chase Shellabarger, 10, for leathercraft: braiding and untooled in the junior division.
The Colorado State Fair continues through the weekend.
Chaffee County 4-H project results from Colorado State Fair:
Jack Baker
Eighth: Shooting Sports – Shotgun Display – junior.
Elliana Brooker
Fourth: Robotics and Engineering: Unit 4 (platform beginners) – junior.
Erica Cauthron
Fourth: Leathercraft: Unit 8 – senior.
Qualifier: Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – senior.
Rosalyne Cope
10th: Veterinary Science: Unit 2 – intermediate.
Lilah Crawford
Reserve Champion: Visual Arts: Level 2 (painting) – junior.
Fourth: Visual Arts: Level 1 (drawing) – junior.
Sophie Ellsworth
Champion: Robotics and Engineering: Unit 4 (platform beginners) – intermediate.
Caitlyn Ganskow
Fourth: Heritage Arts: Unit 3 (needle arts) – intermediate.
10th: Cake Decorating: Unit 3 – intermediate.
Tristan Ganskow
Reserve Champion: Robotics and Engineering: Unit 6 (platform advanced) – senior.
Evelyn Hachmann
Seventh: Photography: Level 1 (Focus on Photography) – intermediate.
Raymond Harvey
Qualifier: Shooting Sports: .22 Rifle – intermediate.
Max Hunt
Third: Robotics and Engineering: Unit 5 (platform intermediates) – intermediate.
Jeffrey Johns-Roberts
Champion/Grand Champion: Entomology: Unit 7 (advanced) – senior.
Kaylee Johnson
Seventh: Clothing Construction: STEAM 2 – junior.
Qualifier: Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – junior.
Kyndra Johnson
Reserve Champion: Clothing Construction: STEAM 3 (advanced) – intermediate.
Reserve Champion: Clothing Construction: Unit 8 (recycled clothing) – intermediate.
Madelyn Johnson
Third: Food and Nutrition: Unit 2 (Cooking 201) – junior.
Kaitlyn Jones
Champion: Shooting Sports: Muzzle Loading – junior.
Eighth: Heritage Arts: Unit 2 (Knitting) – junior.
Tristan Jones
Third: Shooting Sports: Muzzle Loading – intermediate.
Fourth: Woodworking: Unit 3 – intermediate.
Aberlyn Leon
Champion/Grand Champion: Photography: Level 1 (Focus on Photography) – junior.
Maya Magee
Sixth: Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – senior.
Qualifier: Visual Arts: Unit 2 – senior.
Emma McWhirter
Qualifier: Shooting Sports Archery Display – junior.
Chase Shellabarger
Champion: Leathercraft: Unit 9 (braiding and untooled) – junior.
Reserve Champion: Shooting Sports: .22 Rifle – junior.
Tanner Shellabarger
Reserve Champion: Cake Decorating: Unit 1 – junior.
Kolina Skoglund
Qualifier: Shooting Sports: Archery – junior.
Aspen Stearns
Third: Shooting Sports: Archery – intermediate.
Clara Streeter
Fourth: Shooting Sports Archery Display – intermediate.
ShyAnne Tweddell
Reserve Champion: Ceramics: Unit 6 (hand-constructed stoneware) – senior.
Tucker Tweddell
Qualifier: Shooting Sports: Shotgun – intermediate.
Olivia Van Dyke
10th: Cake Decorating: Unit 2 – junior.
Josiah Wertz
Eighth: Woodworking: Unit 2 – intermediate.
Shiloh Wertz
10th: Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – intermediate.
Qualifier: Home Design and Décor – intermediate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.