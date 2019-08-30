Chaffee County 4-H members have already accounted well for themselves at Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Two local participants came away from the state competition with grand champion ribbons for their project work.

Jeffrey Johns-Roberts, 18, won for his entomology display in the senior division, and Aberlyn Leon, 10, won for photography in the junior division.

Those receiving champion honors include Sophie Ellsworth, 12, for robotics and engineering in the intermediate division; Kaitlyn Jones, 11, for shooting sports: muzzle loading in the junior division; and Chase Shellabarger, 10, for leathercraft: braiding and untooled in the junior division.

The Colorado State Fair continues through the weekend.

Chaffee County 4-H project results from Colorado State Fair:

Jack Baker

Eighth: Shooting Sports – Shotgun Display – junior.

Elliana Brooker

Fourth: Robotics and Engineering: Unit 4 (platform beginners) – junior.

Erica Cauthron

Fourth: Leathercraft: Unit 8 – senior.

Qualifier: Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – senior.

Rosalyne Cope

10th: Veterinary Science: Unit 2 – intermediate.

Lilah Crawford

Reserve Champion: Visual Arts: Level 2 (painting) – junior.

Fourth: Visual Arts: Level 1 (drawing) – junior.

Sophie Ellsworth

Champion: Robotics and Engineering: Unit 4 (platform beginners) – intermediate.

Caitlyn Ganskow

Fourth: Heritage Arts: Unit 3 (needle arts) – intermediate.

10th: Cake Decorating: Unit 3 – intermediate.

Tristan Ganskow

Reserve Champion: Robotics and Engineering: Unit 6 (platform advanced) – senior.

Evelyn Hachmann

Seventh: Photography: Level 1 (Focus on Photography) – intermediate.

Raymond Harvey

Qualifier: Shooting Sports: .22 Rifle – intermediate.

Max Hunt

Third: Robotics and Engineering: Unit 5 (platform intermediates) – intermediate.

Jeffrey Johns-Roberts

Champion/Grand Champion: Entomology: Unit 7 (advanced) – senior.

Kaylee Johnson

Seventh: Clothing Construction: STEAM 2 – junior.

Qualifier: Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – junior.

Kyndra Johnson

Reserve Champion: Clothing Construction: STEAM 3 (advanced) – intermediate.

Reserve Champion: Clothing Construction: Unit 8 (recycled clothing) – intermediate.

Madelyn Johnson

Third: Food and Nutrition: Unit 2 (Cooking 201) – junior.

Kaitlyn Jones

Champion: Shooting Sports: Muzzle Loading – junior.

Eighth: Heritage Arts: Unit 2 (Knitting) – junior.

Tristan Jones

Third: Shooting Sports: Muzzle Loading – intermediate.

Fourth: Woodworking: Unit 3 – intermediate.

Aberlyn Leon

Champion/Grand Champion: Photography: Level 1 (Focus on Photography) – junior.

Maya Magee

Sixth: Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – senior.

Qualifier: Visual Arts: Unit 2 – senior.

Emma McWhirter

Qualifier: Shooting Sports Archery Display – junior.

Chase Shellabarger

Champion: Leathercraft: Unit 9 (braiding and untooled) – junior.

Reserve Champion: Shooting Sports: .22 Rifle – junior.

Tanner Shellabarger

Reserve Champion: Cake Decorating: Unit 1 – junior.

Kolina Skoglund

Qualifier: Shooting Sports: Archery – junior.

Aspen Stearns

Third: Shooting Sports: Archery – intermediate.

Clara Streeter

Fourth: Shooting Sports Archery Display – intermediate.

ShyAnne Tweddell

Reserve Champion: Ceramics: Unit 6 (hand-constructed stoneware) – senior.

Tucker Tweddell

Qualifier: Shooting Sports: Shotgun – intermediate.

Olivia Van Dyke

10th: Cake Decorating: Unit 2 – junior.

Josiah Wertz

Eighth: Woodworking: Unit 2 – intermediate.

Shiloh Wertz

10th: Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style – intermediate.

Qualifier: Home Design and Décor – intermediate.

