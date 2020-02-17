Salida High School wrestlers Drew Johnson and Colin King both qualified for this week’s state championships with top-four finishes at the 3A Region 4 Championships Friday and Saturday at Lamar.
“They were on an uphill climb after league and they kept that momentum going,” SHS head coach Steve Myers said.
Johnson, a freshman, finished second at 132 pounds to punch his ticket to state.
Johnson pinned James Irwin’s Gage Olson in 2 minutes, 30 seconds in his quarterfinal bout.
“He was a little nervous coming in, but once the match started he hit a takedown hard and ran him out of bounds,” Myers said. “That got his head into the game and he didn’t stop from there.”
In the semifinals, Johnson took on Hagen Keller from The Classical Academy and ended up pinning him 24 seconds into the second period.
“(Keller) chose down to start the second and that was his biggest mistake,” Myers said, “Drew took it to him and pinned him.”
In the finals, Johnson faced Lamar’s Zane Rankin once again and continued closing the gap but eventually lost by a 9-3 decision.
“He battled him hard,” Myers said. Rankin, however, was able to score behind on a couple of long shots from Johnson to win the match.
“He was going after him, which is a good thing,” Myers said. “We just want to tighten up those gaps.”
King had battle after battle at the regional championships, beginning in the quarterfinals against the No. 4 seed, La Junta’s Elijah Montalvan. “He knew he had to win that first match,” Myers said. The coach said the match was tight the entire time, but King eventually prevailed, 9-6.
“They battled back and forth, but Colin never stopped,” Myers said. “That’s what won him the match.”
The Salida junior lost by fall in the semis to Florence’s Johnny Masopust but came back and beat Elizabeth’s Maddox Brooks in the consolation semis to reach the third-place match. “He ran him, turned him and pinned him,” Myers said about the consolation semifinal.
In the third-place match, King squared off against Pueblo Central’s Timothy Roy. Myers said King was in on a shot at the end of the match, but was unable to finish before time expired and ended up losing 4-2.
With Montalvan finishing fifth, however, King claimed true fourth to qualify for state.
Nico Wilson also competed at the regional championships at 182 pounds for Salida but went 0-2 in a weight class featuring six ranked wrestlers.
“As a first-time wrestler as a senior, I think he was a little overwhelmed,” Myers said.
In his first match, Wilson spent most of the first period fighting off his back against Pueblo Central’s Kameron Dickerson and then tried to come back after that. Wilson got pinned late in the match and then got caught out of position and pinned by Eagle Valley’s Daniel Gallegos in his next match.
The senior finished his first year on the mat with a 9-10 record.
“I’m impressed by the way he came out and gave it his all,” Myers said. “He had a really good season and his attitude was impressive.”
Lamar won the regional team title with eight state qualifiers, followed by Eagle Valley, The Classical Academy, La Junta, Pueblo Central, Florence, Woodland Park, Elizabeth, Manitou Springs, James Irwin, Colorado Springs Christian School, Salida and Sierra (tied) and St. Mary’s.
Now the Spartans will head to Denver’s Pepsi Center for the state championships Thursday through Saturday.
“The guys are peaking at the right time, which is a great spot to be in,” Myers said, adding that he hopes to see their aggressiveness and positive streak continue.
