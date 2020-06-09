As monsoon season approaches, Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative reminds area residents to begin preparing now for post-fire flooding in the Decker Fire burn area.
Salida’s rainy season goes from approximately June to August. Homes, roads, trails and water supplies below the Decker Fire burn scar are at risk of post-fire flash flooding during storms.
Watershed Collaborative Executive Director Chelsey Nutter said there are ongoing projects that will assist landowners with recovery and preparation in areas between CRs 101 and 110. A project currently underway is the Emergency Watershed Protection Program, which is funded by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The program looks at properties vulnerable to flooding and helps homeowners with engineering, construction and mitigation work to reduce risk of flood waters going into homes or cutting off escape routes.
While projects are underway, there is significant work property owners can do now.
The collaborative encourages residents to follow weather conditions if they are living or recreating in the burn scar area. During a storm in the area, residents or recreationists should get to high ground immediately. Trails should not be used during this time as they can quickly become a route for fast-moving water from a flash flood.
Conditions can create dangerous water flows in dry gullies that have never seen water before. In these areas, homemade dams, berms and bridges can create debris jams and unintentionally divert flood waters toward homes and neighbors. The collaborative recommends removing any of these homemade structures.
Draws, drainages and low-lying areas should be free of any kind of debris. Down branches and trees, yard trimmings, trash, scrap metal, old vehicles, tires and anything else that could get swept downstream should be cleaned and disposed of.
For information about debris disposal, call Chaffee County Landfill at 719-207-1485.
Chaffee County’s EverBridge alert system informs residents about emergencies, including severe weather, and other community news. To sign up for the Emergency Alert Program, visit chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge.
The collaborative highly recommends that all property owners below the Decker Fire burn scar area consider getting FEMA flood insurance. Information about flood insurance, preparation and designating escape routes can be found on chaffeerecovers.com.
Although the Decker Fire’s damaged area is about half that of the Hayden Pass Fire, Nutter said all it really takes is a “perfect storm” to cause major post-fire flood damage. The fire-damaged area in Hayden Pass saw a huge debris swell three years after the fire.
While meteorologists are not expecting Salida to experience a big monsoon season this year, Nutter said it can take three to five years for the risk of post-fire flooding to be reduced but not gone. Revegetation is the biggest factor because trees and other vegetation are able to absorb rainfall.
When burned vegetation is unable to capture rainfall, it creates what the collaborative calls a “bulking factor.” Burned and unstable soils break apart easily even with modest precipitation. Burned trees and debris can be swept down during a flash flood and can cause severe threats to life and property.
Increased runoff due to reduced vegetation and collection of debris results in dangerous flash flooding even in drainages or draws that have historically been dry.
The Bear Creek area experienced a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service Saturday, but no serious damage occurred. Nutter said there may be damage to the watershed with some possible movement up high, but no debris has flown over yet, and they have not had a chance to look at it yet. They plan to check next week.
