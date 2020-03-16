Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center erected a blue tent Friday in the parking lot outside the emergency department to triage patients with respiratory symptoms. Another tent was set up Friday at the Buena Vista Health Center to adapt to higher demands of COVID-19 testing as well as to protect patients from rougher weather conditions. Patients will be medically screened and tested appropriately, and hospital staff will continue to man the emergency room inside. Allison Gergley, HRRMC marketing and public relations director, said she thought the tent would be available 24/7 for patients, but she could not confirm as of Friday afternoon.