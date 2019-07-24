A tornado Monday in Custer County caused damage to several buildings and trailers near DeWeese Reservoir north of Westcliffe.
A team from the National Weather Service in Pueblo officially classified the funnel cloud as a tornado after investigating the site Tuesday, meteorologist Michael Nosko said.
The twister touched down near the reservoir, doing minor structural damage, he said.
Meteorologists reported the tornado had an estimated wind speed of 70 mph and followed a path about a half-mile long and 25 yards wide.
Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly issued a press release Tuesday stating the funnel cloud was first reported at about 4:07 p.m. and was reported to have touched down at about 4:16 p.m.
Emergency fire, medical and law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the area where significant damage to several cabins and trailers in the residential area of Lake DeWeese was reported.
Byerly said firefighters were able to secure two propane tanks that had damaged lines and were leaking propane.
In the high winds, a metal garage was pulled off the ground and the roof landed on an occupied home at 27 Vista Drive. None of the residents of the home were injured.
A full list of places damaged includes:
• 83 Erin Road: Garage building blown off of property.
• 27 Vista Drive: Garage wall blew into the yard, broken car back window.
• 32 Vista Drive: Garage roof blown onto the roof of residence.
• 31 Cove: Garage wall blew onto the property, but buildings appear OK.
• 168 CR 230: Significant damage to the roof. A camper is also destroyed.
• Unknown address: Gazebo damaged, no obvious damage to other buildings.
• 186 Trace Williams Ave.: Trailer destroyed, cabin appears to have minimal damage.
• Unknown address on Trace Williams Avenue across from 186, RV parked on vacant lot tipped over on its side.
• Several other cabins and homes had broken windows and minor damage to them.
Custer County Planning and Zoning Office is working to notify all property owners in the area of potential damage and offer assistance in cleaning up debris.
