The letter to the editor from LaRue and Mary Johnson in Monday’s Mountain Mail and their comments about The Mail prompt this message.
Periodically, the national media and newspaper trade magazines focus on the state of the newspaper industry. They typically follow breaking news stories about newsroom layoffs or newspapers merging or closing.
Call this the state of newspapering in Colorado’s central peaks. Be forewarned: It may be somewhat self-serving. Well ... drop the “may be somewhat.”
Start with the newsroom. The Mail employs seven full-time news staff: a managing editor, news editor-reporter, three reporters, copy editor and copy assistant. This is about the same level of staffing The Mail’s had for the past 20 years.
To maintain and continue this news staffing level, The Mail depends on advertising and circulation revenues. We are fortunate in that Salida and Poncha Springs and other communities served by Arkansas Valley Publishing are growing.
It helps considerably that AVP papers publish a number of special editions. Revenues from Discover, summer, winter, bike, fishing and home and garden guides all help to maintain news staffing.
Yes, AVP papers have been regularly raising subscription rates. And yes, we are asking readers to help pay for the news. But at 75 cents, a Mail from a rack or counter is about half the cost of a cup of java at a local coffee shop. Those subscribing for a year at $104 pay 40 cents a day for a newspaper delivered to their doorstep.
The Mail is the only entity regularly sending reporters to local government meetings, including city, county, hospital board, school board or town of Poncha. The Mail is the only entity regularly sending a reporter to local courts. Then there are business stories, arts and entertainment, sports and features about local people.
Local radio stations long ago gave up sending reporters to meetings. If the news on local stations today sounds like news in The Mail ... well, there’s a reason.
The Mail continues to publish mornings, five days a week, Monday-Friday. A number of Colorado dailies have reduced the number of days published. Durango and Greeley, for example, two former seven-day dailies, now publish four days a week. Craig’s newspaper had once published five days a week. It’s now a twice-weekly.
As newspapers have changed, so have press plants. For example, newspaper presses continue to operate in Pueblo, Burlington, La Junta, Alamosa, Montrose, Pagosa Springs and Grand Junction. But just one press in Gypsum prints for publications along I-70, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat and a number of other Western Slope communities.
The Durango Herald prints in Farmington, New Mexico. The Cañon City Daily Record prints in Denver at The Denver Post Washington Street plant or at a Berthoud plant. Papers in Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Longmont and Loveland print in either Berthoud or Denver. Most of these newspapers at one time had their own presses.
With about 10 full-time staff, The Mail continues its press operation on two Web Press Quad Stack four-color units and four Goss Community units. The Mail press cranks out newspapers for AVP’s papers in Leadville, Buena Vista and Fairplay-Bailey as well as papers in Westcliffe, Gunnison, Crestone and Crested Butte along with a smattering of outside-owned specialty publications.
At AVP and The Mail, we are blessed to have an experienced and dedicated staff and blessed to be serving vibrant communities. Changes do happen, but the plan is to continue operating as we have, publishing the news for readers and advertisers.
— MJB
