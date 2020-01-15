Monarch Mountain will host a race on Saturday with an unusual twist: Since Monarch is celebrating its 80th anniversary, the ages of the two-person teams must add up to 80 or more.
“Skiers and snowboarders can be on the same team as long as their ages add up to 80 or more,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch events manager, said. “There is no minimum or maximum age requirement, and special prizes will be awarded to the team with the most combined years as well as the team with the youngest and oldest members.”
The teams of two will race in head-to-head competitions down the racecourse on Freeway. Racing will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Everyone without a season pass will be asked to sign a waiver.
Registration, which costs $5, will be held in the morning before the race, from 8-10:30 a.m. at the season pass desk.
“This is a fun race for all abilities,” Wadsworth said. “Each competitor will take one run on each of the head-to-head courses. The combined times from each team member will determine the winners.”
