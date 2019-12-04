Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 will host an Old-Fashioned Senior Christmas Party at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 in the lodge basement at 148 E. Second St.
All seniors are welcome and should RSVP to Carl Hasselbrink at 719-530-8410 by Dec. 18.
The evening will begin with bingo, followed by a dinner of chicken fried steak with all the fixings and dessert. Those having dietary restrictions should make them known when making reservations.
Guests will be treated to holiday music and gifts. Dinner will be prepared by Mark and Ginny Gorman.
This is the second year for the Senior Christmas Party, which is provided by Salida Elks Lodge through a grant from the Elks National Foundation.
