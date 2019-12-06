Chaffee County arts and crafts enthusiasts will come together Saturday for the largest show of the season, the 39th annual Holiday Sampler, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs.
Admission is free, and shoppers can browse a variety of crafts from 40 vendors from all around the area, including Cañon City and Gunnison. Some of the crafts to be displayed are paintings, photographs, jewelry, woodworking and gift baskets.
Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes supplied by the vendors.
Organizer Linda Cook said the craft fair began as an extension of the fairgrounds office. It is called the sampler because it was originally intended for 4-H Club members to make cookies and other treats for patrons to sample.
Cook estimates anywhere from 250-300 people could be in attendance throughout the day, but mostly in the morning.
Concessions will be provided by caterer Mary Lou Pentasuglio of Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.