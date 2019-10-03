The Decker Fire grew by more than 1,500 acres Tuesday night, and is now reported at 3,746 acres.
The growth primarily came on the north side of the fire, which is now burning on the north side of Methodist Mountain.
Dry conditions and gusty winds of 20-40 miles per hour caused the growth of the fire during the past few days, incident commander in training Jason Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said, air crews were doing water drops on areas of major concern Wednesday morning and will continue to hit the fire hard during the next few days.
Air crews would primarily focus on structure protection and attacking the fire in areas that present a higher chance of success. He said the main concern is preventing damage to structures.
Salida District Ranger Jim Pitts said objectives for the fire haven’t changed, but the tactics have. They’re working with partners to get water from the Arkansas River, Pitts said.
Crews can now safely engage the fire in places, Pitts said, because the terrain isn’t as rugged, so crews can afford to be more aggressive.
“We’re going to take a hard stand,” Pitts said.
Pitts said the fire is going to do what it’s going to do based on the weather, and the next 10-14 days are not going to be good.
A power line running to communication towers on Methodist Mountain has been compromised, Pitts said.
Asked if different tactics earlier in the fire’s life would have prevented its spread toward Salida, Pitts said the terrain the fire had been burning in was too steep and unforgiving to risk putting crews in.
It was better to let the fire get to a place where crews can engage it in a safer way.
He said where the fire started burning the country is rugged and access is poor, plus dead standing trees present a danger.
Also, Pitts said, storms in the past few weeks have missed Colorado, creating dryer conditions than anticipated.
Burning down a mountain is unusual fire behavior, Rodiguez said, which speaks to the fire conditions in the area. He said crews were worried about high winds Wednesday afternoon.
A lot of people haven’t seen this type of fire, Pitts said, but times and conditions have changed.
Basically, he said, the trees affected by the fire are at the age when it’s time for an event such as a wildfire to refresh the forest.
Spruce beetles have been attacking large spruce trees in the area, he said, but that is usually mitigated when the beetle population decreases in winter.
With the area in a drought, Pitts said, the beetle population continues to grow, and attack all different types of trees. This means the forest is really dead, Pitts said.
Beetles run through the entire forest, Pitts said, so fire can do the same thing.
Sudden aspen decline in Aspen groves in the area also plays a role, Pitts said. That decline is tied to drought years, he said.
On Methodist Mountain, Pitts said, there are a lot of dense fuel sources because that area hasn’t experienced a fire since who knows when.
The fire is really being fueled by density, Pitts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.