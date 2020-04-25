A brushfire broke out near mile marker 213 on U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Several local agencies responded to the incident and according to scanner traffic, which can be unreliable, crews began mopping up the fire around 12:30 p.m. to put the fire out.
U.S. 50 remains open.
This is an ongoing story.
