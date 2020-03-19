Colorado Mountain College announced Wednesday that all spring in-person commencement ceremonies will be canceled due to precautions that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
College leadership is considering alternate arrangements to celebrate CMC’s 2020 graduates, which will be announced in coming weeks and at ColoradoMtn.edu/2020Commencement.
“In these unprecedented times, our first priority is for students to remain healthy and complete their spring coursework on schedule, if possible,” said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.