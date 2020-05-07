Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, said the most recent positive case of COVID-19 was tested outside the county, and Public Health is trying to reach that person to start an investigation.
The case was not related to the outbreak at Columbine Manor Care Center.
Locally, Chaffee County remains at 68 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Wednesday the number of counties affected by COVID-19 has increased from 56 to 57.
As of Tuesday state data indicates 17,830 people have either tested positive or are probable for the virus.
There have been 921 deaths attributed to COVID-19 so far in Colorado, many related to the 174 outbreaks in various facilities throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.