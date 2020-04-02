With increased collective anxiety about the spread of COVID-19, several local attorneys are encouraging residents to speak with professionals to fill out their wills instead of using online templates.
Aaron Huckstep, owner of Huckstep Law, said attorneys can help clients walk through steps that might otherwise be overlooked in estate planning. People should think about all of their assets and what liabilities should be put on them. He believes designating who should carry out posthumous intentions is often overlooked in the process.
Attorney David Thompson of Thompson Law said because regulations vary state to state, online forms could leave questions or gaps for loved ones to deal with. Lawyers can help make documents as airtight as possible so there is no room for interpretation or argumentation. He recommends considering the perspectives of loved ones when filling out one’s will.
Partner Pete Cordova of Cordova Law Firm said he also would not recommend online forms for people with no legal experience because certain formalities must be followed for the will to be valid.
Huckstep said there is no standard age when one should begin the process, but he commonly sees people making theirs during two stages of their lives. The first stage is for couples who have just had their first child or are contemplating it. The second stage is for older people who are starting to get a sense of their own mortality.
Chris Skagen, Skagen Law managing partner, said estate planning is always a good idea for anyone older than 18. The document is increasingly recommended as responsibilities increase.
Huckstep said the COVID-19 pandemic alone should not be a primary reason to write a will, but it does act as a good reminder.
In Cordova’s opinion, COVID-19 should be considered when deciding if now is a good time for estate planning.
Thompson said a bare bones will would cost between $500 and $1,000 with additional estate planning documents increasing the price.
One additional aspect he recommended covering was establishing a loved one as having power of attorney. This clarification gives the chosen person advance directive on how they can convey messages in any case of the applicant’s incapacitation. One example is establishing a do-not-resuscitate order.
Huckstep said additional documents would be required for clients who need to choose a caregiver for their children or establish a trust fund.
Cordova said Colorado Legal Services often provides preparation of simple wills at no cost for the poor and elderly.
Skagen said the national average cost for an attorney or firm to create a will is between $940 and $1,500 individually, but clients can typically add a second nearly identical will for their spouse.
Thompson said in the case where a will was not written before one’s passing, possessions will be distributed in succession as written in Colorado Statutes. In order, possessions would be distributed to the deceased’s spouse, children, parents and siblings.
