The city of Salida will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. today at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., to discuss the ongoing Downtown Parking Study.
The study is being conducted by Walker Consultants.
Attendees will learn about the city’s parking system downtown, including where parking is located, how much parking is available and where demand is greatest, a press release stated.
Residents will be asked to share their thoughts and experiences about parking downtown and identify and evaluate opportunities to address parking and mobility issues.
A survey is also available online at surveymonkey.com/r/SalidaParking.
