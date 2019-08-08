Aspiring hunters ages 12-17 can learn the skills they need to hunt responsibly from trained mentors through Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Hunter Outreach Program.
To receive an application for the program, kids can email nwhunteroutreach@gmail.com, then submit the application before the Aug. 16 deadline.
“What we’ve learned is that many young people want to learn how to hunt but don’t have someone at home to show them how,” Hunter Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Mawhinney of CPW’s Northwest Region said in a press release.
“That is why the Hunter Outreach Program is so valuable. Once they experience first-hand mentorship from CPW experts, these kids will be able to hunt safely and responsibly in the future.”
Mawhinney said youngsters can learn to hunt a variety of big and small game, including deer, elk, pronghorn, upland birds or waterfowl.
“Hunting gets people outside, it teaches responsibility, it teaches about effective wildlife management, and if they are lucky, putting fresh, organic meat on the table is a bonus. This is a fantastic opportunity for our future hunters,” she said.
For more information about the Hunter Outreach Program, visit the CPW website, cpw.state.co.us.
