“While COVID-19 is a serious global health threat, the immediate risk in our community remains low,” according to a Chaffee County Department of Public Health and Environment press release Thursday.
COVID-19, or Coronavirus Disease 2019, has been in the public eye since the outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China was first reported Dec. 31.
No cases of the disease have been yet been reported in Colorado. As of Wednesday, 12 suspected cases in the state had tested negative for the disease, with four tests pending.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a case of the virus in California of unknown origin – they don’t know how it was contracted – heightening public awareness and concern.
Chaffee County Public Health distributed information about the county response on Thursday.
The department’s communicable disease program conducts 24/7 monitoring of more than 60 reportable diseases, including COVID-19.
The county department also works with local, state and federal partners to respond to emerging issues.
Nationwide, since Jan. 21, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 15 out of about 445 people tested.
An additional three U.S. nationals who had visited Wuhan and 42 Americans aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess who were exposed to the disease also tested positive for the virus.
Those 45 people returned to the U.S. aboard State Department chartered flights.
As of Thursday, 81,294 cases had been reported globally.
In China, there have been 78,630 confirmed cases and 2,747 related deaths reported.
Outside of China, there are 3,664 confirmed cases spread over 46 countries. Of those, 57 cases have resulted in death as of Thursday.
The first cases in the U.S. were reported in mid-January. The 15th case was confirmed Wednesday.
Cases have been confirmed in Arizona (one), California (nine), Illinois (two), Massachusetts (one), Washington (one) and Wisconsin (one).
Twelve of those cases were related to travel in China.
In contrast, CDC reports more than 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths in the United States due to seasonal flu since Sept. 29.
Chaffee County Public Health stated when a new virus like COVID-19 emerges on the public health scene, there are many questions.
They encourage the public to rely on trusted, credible sources to prevent the spread of misinformation. Resources suggested include:
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.
• Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus
• Call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510 or 1-877-462-2911 with questions.
To protect against contracting COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases such as cold and flu, Chaffee County Public Health suggests:
• Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve.
• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
• Stay home if you’re sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.