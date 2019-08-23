An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday when he was attacked by a mountain lion in the Burland Ranchettes subdivision of Bailey, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials reported by email Thursday.
The attack occurred at about 7:30 p.m. while the boy was playing outside with his brother.
The two boys were playing outside on a trampoline when the 8-year-old heard one of his friends calling from a neighboring house and ran to visit the friend.
While he was running, the mountain lion attacked and bit the boy on the head.
The brother ran inside the house and told his father that something did not sound right.
The father rushed outside and found the mountain lion on top of his son. The mountain lion let go of the child as the father approached and took off running.
A 911 call was made, and the boy was taken to the hospital.
By policy, an animal involved in a wildlife attack on a human resulting in injury must be put down.
Officers were at the home throughout the night, setting a trap and using a team of three dogs to try to locate the big cat.
The dog team unsuccessfully searched the area for about two hours when the dogs were unable to pick up a scent trail.
Officers will make every effort to locate the lion to ensure safety of the public, CPW officials wrote in a press release. “That may include bringing in a new pack of dogs depending on what is observed Thursday morning when daylight comes.”
The description wildlife officers received of the mountain lion was that it is of smaller size. It is not known at this time if it was male or female.
“The kid was running, and it probably triggered the lion’s natural response to a prey animal running,” Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said. “We all hope that the child will be all right, and you just hate to see this occur.”
Since 1990, 22 mountain lion attacks on humans have occurred in Colorado with three of those resulting in a fatality (1991, 1997 and 1999). Three attacks have occurred this year, but the previous attack before that was in 2016. The last time three attacks occurred within the same year was in 1998.
Of the two previous attacks this year, the first occurred Feb. 4 on a trail runner at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space west of Fort Collins, while the second was on Aug. 10 northeast of Kremmling. Both victims were adult males.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.