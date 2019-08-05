Salida City Council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance concerning short-term rentals during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers in the Touber Building at 448 E. First St.
Also on the agenda are a resolution regarding fee schedules and a resolution accepting a right-of-way on Confluence Road.
During a work session today, council members will take a tour of the multiuse facility on U.S. 50 at 5 p.m.
At 6 p.m., they will return to the Touber Building to receive an update on the soaking pools project and to discuss fee schedules and short-term rentals.
(1) comment
What is the language of the short term rental ordinance they are voting on? Is it for an expansion of units, contraction, other?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.