While a slight chance for precipitation is in the forecast for Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for fire danger for today.
Friday’s storm is predicted to be short and without much accumulation, but another chance for precipitation is possible Sunday.
Red Flag for today
A Red Flag Warning for the Upper Arkansas Valley is in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. today. Reasons for the warning include dry fuels, low humidity and favorable conditions for the rapid ignition, spread and growth of fires.
Kathy Torgerson, a meteorologist with the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service, said warm wind today would precede the coming storm.
The relative humidity is predicted to be as low as 6 percent, the NWS said. Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s.
The relative humidity level in the area of the Decker Fire could be as low as 8 percent today, and in Salida the humidity could be even lower, Torgerson said.
Friday forecast
Salida could see showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, but new rainfall amounts are expected to be less than 0.1 inch.
Moving quickly in and out of the area, this storm system will be short, Torgerson said.
Forecasts for Salida on Friday put the high near 59 and low around 25, with winds of 10-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Decker Fire area will be very windy and cool Friday, Torgerson said. The high for the day will be in the 50s, while the humidity will be around 20 percent.
“Not much” accumulation is anticipated in the area of the Decker Fire, Torgerson said.
Precipitation for this area could not be ruled out, but the amount would not be significant, she said.
At high elevations in the Sangre de Cristos, some areas could receive anywhere between a half-inch to 2 inches of snow accumulation on Friday, Torgerson said.
Unfortunately, the Decker Fire is not included in those areas, she said.
However, in the area around Monarch Pass, a 40 percent chance of snow is set for Friday, with a high in the low 30s and winds as high as 25 mph.
Possible Sunday storm
Another storm could be possible during the weekend.
Potentially, Torgerson said, another weather system could move into the area Sunday and could bring precipitation and snow accumulation near the Decker Fire.
As of Wednesday, it was still too early to speculate, she said. However, snow accumulation is a possibility for Sunday’s storm.
