Ark Valley Helping Hands is continuing its offer to pick up and deliver groceries and medications for seniors while COVID-19 remains a concern.
Deliveries will be left at the doorstep so no contact at the door is necessary.
Sara Ward of AVHH said last week about 15-20 people took advantage of the service, and she expects more in the coming weeks as people run out of supplies.
Seniors need not be members of Ark Valley Helping Hands to get help.
“We had several people who are not members contact us, folks who are in their 90s who don’t drive anymore,” Ward said.
Ward said they are still looking for volunteers, not only for pickups and deliveries, but also to help with making check-in calls on seniors at least two times per week.
AVHH has set up a phone tree to make “care calls” to senior residents just to check in and see how they’re doing, and volunteers are needed for that.
Ward said the AVHH phone is open seven days a week for those who need assistance.
Seniors who want to take advantage of the pickup and delivery service or anyone who wants to volunteer can call Sara Ward at 719-530-1198 or email info@helpinghands.org.
