The Colorado High School Activities Association added a new category for cheerleaders to compete in this year: a game-day division.
At first, Salida co-head coach Sarah Evans planned on having the team switch from the traditional format to the new game-day category, which entails much of what the cheerleaders do on the sidelines – cheering and getting the crowd involved.
The new division, however, has a lot more restrictions. You can’t tumble or do any elite-level stunts, making it less technical.
After about a week into the year, the team voted to stay and compete in the traditional format once again.
“I like the sport in (the traditional format), and I don’t see that in game day,” senior captain Sophie Lee said.
“We already have a lot of time practicing that,” junior captain Jayanah Berry said. “If we put that into the competition, it would really limit our diversity.”
The coach honored their decision.
“It’s harder for us, but they were willing to take that risk and go with it,” Evans said. “I said, ‘if you’d rather stay in the harder format, let’s do it’.”
The team will head to the state championships Friday in Denver and show what they can do.
The traditional format begins with the team performing to music, then goes into a cheer section and then finishes with more performing to music.
The routine includes some high-flying stunts, tumbling, choreographed moves and cheers designed to get the crowd involved.
“People would probably be amazed by what we do,” Lee said. “It’s not every day you see a girl thrown 15 feet up in the air. You just don’t see this every day.”
The cheer portion is worth 50 of the routine’s possible points. Lee said the team’s cheer is one if its strengths, as well as its use of signs and flags and basic stunts.
“If we can nail our cheer, we have a good chance,” Lee said.
“If we can get into that 40-50 range in the cheer section, I’d be stoked,” Evans said. “They’re totally capable of doing that.” At previous competitions, the cheerleaders have been scoring between 60 and 70 points total.
Evans also said the team’s skill level and foundation are among its strengths, but added that they also need to work together. “They really hold onto that,” Evans said. “They don’t want to let each other down.”
“I think we have a good team this year,” Berry said. “We work really hard; it’s not easy.”
