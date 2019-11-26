Lesley Fagerberg, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of fiscal services, will present the 2020 hospital budget for adoption by the Salida Hospital District board of directors during the board’s meeting at 6 p.m. today at the hospital, 1000 Rush Drive.
Board members will also hear a presentation on the HRRMC swing program for the coming year by physician’s assistant Niki Starr and Sarah Nazzaro.
In other business the board will:
• Hear a medical staff report from Dr. Daniel Waldrop.
• Hear CEO and Administrative reports from Bob Morasko.
• Hear committee reports.
• Discuss the 2020 board strategic goals.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and contract negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.