Two hikers who spent a freezing night on Mount Belford in northern Chaffee County were led down the mountain Monday morning by members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue North.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said the hikers got onto the wrong trail Sunday and were rescued successfully Monday morning with no injuries and were able to drive themselves away.
Mount Belford, the 20th highest peak in Colorado at 14,203 feet, according to the Colorado Geological Survey, stands west of Mount Oxford in the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness.
