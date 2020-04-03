During Thursday’s Chaffee County Public Health update on Facebook Live, Andrea Carlstrom, public health director and incident command for COVID-19, provided guidelines for recreating while COVID-19 precautions are in place.
“As the weather becomes nicer and spring starts to make its way to Chaffee County, we wanted to remind you there are some restrictions and guidance on recreation,” she said.
“While we encourage physical activity during this time of quarantine, it’s important to remember recreation is a privilege that has been taken away in other communities because they were not adhering to the requirements.”
She asked that residents follow several guidelines while recreating:
• Public lands are open only to residents of Chaffee County. Tourists are asked to return home under the stay-at-home orders.
• Practice social distancing on trails during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Go explore: You are strongly encouraged to only recreate with people who live with you. If you are with anyone outside your household, you must maintain proper social distancing the entire time.
• Do not congregate at base areas or trail heads.
• Keep your distance: Stay 6 feet from all other trail users.
• No bathrooms are open. Use “leave no trace” practices.
• Come prepared: Have your own water, food and gear so you do not need to share.
• Wash your hands: Practice proper hygiene and sanitation.
• Take it easy: There is extremely limited medical support throughout Chaffee County.
• Have fun. Nature is good for the body, mind and soul.
Carlstrom also referenced the latest recommendations from the state and asked that people limit shopping trips to once a week if possible.
She said Public Health continues to work with law enforcement to make sure orders are being followed to protect the community during the pandemic.
Carlstrom stressed that if the public follows social distancing, isolation and quarantine rules, there is the chance to reduce cases of COVID-19 by 80 percent.
To view the update in its entirety, visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
