Ark Valley Helping Hands announced it is canceling two upcoming events due to the current public health situation.
The Spring Fling Brunch scheduled for March 31 and the April 7 Death Café events will not take place, a press release stated.
For more information call Sara Ward at 719-530-1198.
Partnership for Community Action announced Salida Soup 56 will be presented online only at 7 p.m. March 19 on Facebook Live via the link at salidasoup.org.
Organizers urged the public to sign up for the PfCA mailing list at goPfCA.com and to follow links there to Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on future events.
