An employee of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip outside of the county, a press release from HRRMC stated Friday.
The employee was tested at Tuesday’s joint HRRMC and Chaffee County Public Health free community testing clinic.
HRRMC stated the infection was not the result of a hospital-acquired exposure.
The employee was and continues to be completely asymptomatic, and sought testing as a precautionary measure after returning to the community the release stated.
The positive test result was received Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.