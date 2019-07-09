A portion of U.S. 285 between Colo. 9 and Antero Junction will be closed to through traffic until Aug. 29, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
According to a CDOT press release, local traffic will be allowed access through the area.
The detour hours will be 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and U.S. 285 will reopen every weekend from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday.
Southbound traffic on U.S. 285 will take Colo. 9 South to U.S. 24 West, then back onto U.S. 285.
Northbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 24 East to Colo. 9 North, then back onto U.S. 285.
In addition, on Friday of this week, a northbound single-lane closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to noon from approximately milepost 188 to 190 near Fairplay.
The road closure is because CDOT has started a 20-mile resurfacing and 3-mile widening project for passing lanes and road improvement.
The project includes 3 miles of passing lanes in each direction south of Fairplay, as well as culvert extensions, surface improvements and guardrail updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.