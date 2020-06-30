The Salida Fire Department will launch the full fireworks display for Independence Day after all, which will began about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
For safety, Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain will be closes to all traffic, including bikers and walkers, all day July 4.
All biking trails crossing Spiral Drive will also be closed.
The city advised any individuals who may be sensitive to loud noises, or who have pets, to prepare accordingly.
While viewing fireworks, please follow social distancing and wear a mask around others.
For more information contact Dan Distel at the Salida Fire Department at 719-539-2212.
