Cast and crew from the Salida High School drama team’s production of “Hamlet” get together during a recent rehearsal. They are taking the show “on the road” to compete in the Colorado Thespian Conference (Thescon) and will open their last dress rehearsal to the public at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at A Church, 419 D St. From left front are Ellie Rodak (sound designer), Maya Vallevona (Polonius, priest and gentlewoman), Jessie Rollins (Queen Gertude) and Danica Hinerman (crew). Middle: Alicia Hesselton (Rosencrantz and Bernardo), Melissa Russell (Ophelia), Alexis Gage (ghost and Osric), Rebecca Russell (Horatio), Sydney Johnson (stage manager), Hannah Frost (light designer) and Wyatt Velharticky (Laertes and Guildenstern.) Back: Ethan Sterle (Francisco), Matthew Jacobi (originally Hamlet), Michael Jacobi (King Claudius), Trey Andreas (crew), Cooper Hodge (crew), Robert Gutierrez (crew), Jade Barron (assistant stage manager), Madi Ferraro (crew), Elliot Maes (crew) and Vander Ritchie (Hamlet).