The Salida High School drama team’s production of “Hamlet,” under the direction of Devon Kasper and assistant coach Cat Schleicher, earned a superior rating at the annual Colorado Thespian Conference Thursday through Saturday in Denver.
Hannah Frost, who had two judges, received one superior and one excellent rating for her lighting plot in an individual event.
Superior is the highest possible rating.
Commenting on the performance, the judge gave superior ratings in character, movement and professionalism and excellent ratings in voice and overall presentation.
Judges on lighting design gave Frost excellent ratings in interpretation, aesthetics, execution and safety and superior ratings in professionalism, interpretation and presentation for an overall excellent rating.
The cast featured Vander Ritchie as Hamlet, Michael Jacobi as Claudius, Jessie Rollins as Gertrude, Wyatt Velharticky as Laertes and Guildenstern, Melissa Russell as Ophelia and Marcellus, Maya Vallevona as Polonius, Gentlewoman and Priest, Rebecca Russell as Horatio, Lexi Gage as the ghost and Osric, Alicia Hesselton as Bernardo and Rosencrantz and Ethan Sterle as Francisco.
The crew included Sydney Johnson, Jade Barron, Ellie Rodak, Hannah Frost, Elliot Hales, Madi Ferraro, Robert Gutierrez, Danica Hinerman, Bella Kintgen, Jed Green, Daemon Kerrigan, Tess Derracott and Jen Lobeck.
While the SHS drama team was not among the three teams chosen to go on to the International Thespian Festival in June, Kasper said, “We were thrilled to bring an entire one-act play to the festival and do so well. It was so much work, and I’m so proud of the team for their endurance, focus, commitment and skill.
“Thank you to the administration and to Salida for your continued support, and we hope to see you at our next show in March.”
She noted special thanks to the Salida Rotary Club for a donation of $1,200, which helped send the 23 students to the conference.
An assembly to recognize the accomplishments of the team is planned after the winter break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.