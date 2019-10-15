Residents of Swissvale and Wellsville will be allowed re-entry to their homes starting at 3 p.m. today, Fremont County Emergency Management announced.
Re-entry credentialing will take place at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 8274 U.S. 50.
Re-entry will be a controlled process that will include Rapid Tag credentialing. A Rapid Tag will only be issued with one of the following forms of ID showing residency: driver’s license with current address, utility bill, rental/lease agreement, voter registration, property tax receipt, a piece of first class mail with name and address or a document that proves ownership.
All evacuees will be issued an “Orange” Rapid Tag.
Representatives from Solvista Behavioral Health, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Red Cross, CSU Extension, Fremont County Office of Emergency Management and Fremont County Public Health will be present with information.
All residents of Wellsville and Swissvale will remain on pre-evacuation status.
CR 49 residents will be credentialed but not allowed in as that area is still on mandatory evacuation status.
Residents in these areas who live and work in Salida can go to the Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., from 3-8 p.m. to get credentialing. Red Cross will have information packets at the SteamPlant community meeting at 5:15 p.m. today.
Fremont County will send out a reverse notification to the Swissvale and Wellsville evacuation areas to advise of the re-entry event.
