More of the Decker Fire is under control as of Wednesday. Terry Krasko, public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service, said 62 percent of the fire that crews can actively reach is 95 percent contained.
The other 38 percent, which Krasko called brown lines, are areas that are very difficult to reach, full of rocks and have a lot of vertical change. Krasko said those areas are watched but not staffed, and aerial crews drop water on them when possible.
As of about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Krasko said they expected 2-5 inches of snow in camp and 3-7 inches of snow to fall on the fire overnight.
“The snow will help, but it won’t put it out,” Krasko said. “Every bit of moisture will help.”
He said most of the fuel still burning is what they refer to as 1,000-hour fuels – large trees that burn a long time.
“It takes a long time for them to absorb moisture, which means it takes a long time for them to go out,” Krasko said.
Most of Wednesday’s work was mop-up and suppression repair, getting ready for the winter storm.
Krasko said some personnel and equipment will be moving out of the area, but 539 personnel are still on hand, along with 21 engines, two Type 1 helicopters and two Type 3 helicopters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.