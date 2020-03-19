Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom shuttered county businesses deemed non-essential.
In a post to Facebook Thursday morning, Public Health said:
"Per the State of Colorado's Public Health order all Non-Essential Personnel Services meaning services and products that individuals choose to use that are not necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of businesses or residences, such as hair or nail salons, spas, or tattoo or massage parlors.
"This is an immediate closure per Chaffee County Public Health directors orders."
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.