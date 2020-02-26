National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chaffee County will offer a free Family-to-Family class on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. March 11 through April 29.
The eight week class offers the opportunity to share experiences, gain insight, hope, acceptance, compassion and confidence in caring for a family member with a mental illness.
The class will offer an in-depth study of mental illness characteristics, treatment, coping, communication skills, problem solving, connecting with community resources and advocacy, obtaining better services and fighting stigma.
Classes are targeted for family caregivers, close friends, and other relatives of someone who lives with a serious mental illness, and are taught by trained peer facilitators who have been there.
The cutoff date for entering the class is March 25. Pre-registration is required. Location will be given at registration.
To register or for information about other NAMI programs and support groups contact NAMI Chaffee County at 970-823-4751 or email info@namichaffee.org or visitnamichaffee.org.
