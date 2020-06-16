The Salida ArtWalk Committee decided Monday to cancel this year’s edition of ArtWalk in the interest of public health.
Committee Chair Leslie Jorgensen said they had been waiting to see what would happen after Chaffee County reopened. Several factors were considered, including increases in out-of-state visitors and COVID-19 cases. While case numbers have stabilized somewhat locally, the committee is aware that neighboring states have experienced spikes in positive cases since Memorial Day.
Jorgensen said the recent incident of a Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center employee testing positive after traveling out of the county reminded the committee of the persistent risk of visitors coming from out of town.
“We’re concerned for the safety of our artists, our community and especially our most vulnerable population at Columbine Manor,” Jorgensen said.
The volunteer committee is overseen by Salida Council for the Arts. Jorgensen said she had been in contact with the city of Salida and Chaffee County Public Health leading up to the decision.
While she said the committee is disappointed to cancel the annual tradition this year, members are working with Salida SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery to create an online exhibit for ArtWalk artists to have an opportunity to sell their work. Details will posted on Salida ArtWalk’s Facebook page as well as at salidaartwalk.org, salidacouncilforthearts.org and salidacreates.com.
