The Salida Cyclones swim team competed at the Southeastern Colorado Aquatics League championships over the weekend in La Junta and finished second of nine teams, behind Pueblo County.
Pueblo West, Cañon City, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Rocky Ford and Alamosa also competed in the meet.
“We had a great meet and our kids swam really well,” Cyclones coach Wendy Gorie said.
Leading the charge for Salida were four swimmers who finished second in the high-point race in their age groups. Ocean Shin, 8-and-younger girls; Jacob Anderson, 9-10 boys; Cedar Lengerich, 11-12 girls; and Otis Shin, 13-14 boys, all won silver medals in the high-point competitions at the league championships.
Three of those swimmers also set new Cyclone all-time records at the meet.
Ocean Shin broke the team records in the 100-meter freestyle, the 100 individual medley, the 200 IM and the 50 breaststroke.
Lengerich set a new team record in the 400 freestyle, while Otis Shin set a new record in the 200 backstroke.
Otis Shin, Kylee Wilson, Jaesa Carlson, Elle Farnsworth, Ember Hill, Cal Hill, Holden Thompson and Melissa Lang all swam personal-best times in every event they competed in.
The team also had an additional 17 state qualifying times from its 29 swimmers at the league meet.
Earlier in the month, the swimmers also had a good showing in Cañon City and swam personal-best times in 153 of the 243 races they competed in. At that meet, Otis Shin, Farnsworth, Olivia Guymon, Nora Jacob, Cooper Fisher and Barry Braydon swam personal-best times in all of their races.
The team will finish the summer at the seasonal state championships in Ouray this weekend.
