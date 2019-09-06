Mothers with their children and mothers-to-be are welcome to attend the La Leche League of Salida meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday in the Sun Room at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
La Leche League leaders said in a press release that, when it comes to breastfeeding, the decisions are always up to the mother, and whether she breastfeeds for two days, two months or two years, the league will support her.
The group’s monthly meetings are free. For breastfeeding information and support, call or text Elaine at 913-980-4778 or Lorraine at 719-207-5008.
