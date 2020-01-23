Custer County fugitive Jerry Williams was taken into custody at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Walsenburg.
Williams and another Custer County inmate, Bryan Webb, escaped Jan. 12 from Custer County Detention Center in Westcliffe.
Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office received tips about the escapees hiding at a home in Walsenburg. Deputies, along with Custer County sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Violent Offender Task Force made the arrest after obtaining a search warrant for the residence.
Williams was discovered hiding in the crawl space of the home. He initially barricaded himself and refused to come out of the crawl space.
Huerfano County deputies deployed pepper spray and after a brief period were able to talk Williams out and place him in custody.
He was taken to Custer County Detention Center for booking and moved to an undisclosed location for investigative purposes.
Williams is being charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the escape, including kidnapping, second-degree assault on a peace officer, escape and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Custer County sheriff’s deputies will continue to follow up on leads as to the whereabouts of Webb, who remains at large.
Webb, 30, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He is considered dangerous.
To report information about Webb, call Custer County Communications Center at 719-276-5555, extension 8.
