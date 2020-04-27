Chaffee County Public Health reported a total of 13 deaths in the county due to COVID-13 as of Friday.
There are 64 confirmed or probable cases in Chaffee County, 49 of which are related to Columbine Manor Care Center, including patients and staff.
Colorado Department of Heath and Environment reported 674 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday.
CDPHE stated 56,789 people in Colorado had been tested for the virus in 56 counties as of Thursday.
Of those, 12,256 tests had come back positive.
Outbreaks of the virus have been reported at 134 residential facilities, manufacturing plants and detention facilities throughout the state.
