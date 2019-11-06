Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Kaitlin Turner confirmed Wednesday that Deputy District Attorney Rex Kindall died Tuesday evening.
Turner said, “Rex served our community the last 15 years and before that served as a state trooper keeping the public safe. We will miss him dearly.”
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf declined comment.
The Mountain Mail was unable to reach Sheriff John Spezze by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
