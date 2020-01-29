The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees approved initial steps of the town’s 2020 Capital Project Overview Monday by unanimously voting to begin portions of the ditch management plan and water rights/surface storage study.
As part of the capital projects section, trustees reviewed the results of a survey that showed 30 residents’ design preferences for West Poncha Avenue. More than half voted for a 36-foot-wide road, 3 inches of asphalt, 6-foot-wide rocked parkways and a detached sidewalk on both sides of the street.
Trustee Thomas Moore reminded residents that they will be expected to clean portions of the sidewalk that cross over onto their property. The motion to approve the public’s choice passed in a vote of 5-1 with Moore dissenting.
In other business, trustees discussed the annexation petition from Tailwind Group. They voted 5-1, with Trustee Tina Perri Mundy dissenting, that the 54.25-acre property was in compliance with the Colorado Municipal Annexation Act of 1965. To comply with the act, there must be a continuous boundary that is at least one-sixth of the perimeter and it must be determined that approval would benefit the town.
In a related action, trustees voted unanimously to set future hearing dates of March 9 for the planning and zoning meeting and March 20 for a follow-up Board of Trustees public hearing on the annexation.
The developer will have to go through a full subdivision process in addition to annexation. The approval will allow the applicant to mold a subdivision within the Board of Trustees’ confinements.
Trustees Adrian Quintana, Darryl Wilson and JD Longwell volunteered to join the Poncha Springs Law Enforcement/Court Committee.
Trustees unanimously approved:
• 2020 recycling intergovernmental agreement with Angel of Shavano Recycling.
• A proposed lot split of 126 Halley’s Ave. to create an additional developable parcel.
• Resolution 2020-2, which releases Poncha Town Center from its sales restriction for lot 1.
• Resolution 2020-3, which would establish posting places for legal notices and for notice of all Poncha Springs Board of Trustees meetings.
• Meeting places for 2020.
• Staff holidays for 2020.
• The final step of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Project.
• Paying November and December bills.
Trustee Dean Edwards was absent.
