A little after 1 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff John Spezze announced a partial lift of the evacuation order effective at 3 p.m.
Rescinding of the evac order includes all residents of Fawn Ridge subdivision as well as residents evacuated from CR 110, 111, 111a as well as residents of Mountain Vista Estates (Paradise Acres) and the residences assessed above Mountain Vista Estates accessed from CR 104.
The order is also rescinded for residents living east of CR 104, accessed from private drives south of U.S. 50 with the exception of residents living on CR 101, Bear Creek.
Chaffee County residents living on CR 101 will still be evacuated.
Re-entry into Fawn Ridge as well as CR 110, 111 and 111a will be allowed at the check point at CR 110-111.
No re-entry will be allowed on CR 111 from U.S. 50.
Residents on CR 104 will be checked at the current check point on CR 104.
Residents will be required to show evac issued credentials or valid identification.
All residents who are allowed back into their homes will be kept under pre evacuation status and are reminded to be ready to evacuate if the need arises.
These residents, as well as all county residents are reminded that fire activity and smoke will still be visible as there is still fire activity in the affected area.
The type 1 team will be burning control lines in the affected area and this fire will also be visible.
All residents still under evacuation order will be notified of a public meeting to discuss fire progress which will be announced and held as soon as possible.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Command Post will be moved to CR 107-108. Residents of Methodist Estates and Boot Hill will respond to this new location for escorts into their homes.
Access on CR 108 and the powerline road into the Methodist evacuation area will still be controlled.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will still provide 24 hour patrols in the evacuation area.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is conferring on an ongoing basis with the Type 1 leadership in regards to current fire conditions and as soon as it is safe to do so residents of Methodist evac area will be granted full access back to their homes.
