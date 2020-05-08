Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation announced it is accepting applications until June 15 for two annual scholarships of $2,500 each for college students planning to pursue a career in health care.
The scholarships are open to college students who live or have lived within the Salida Hospital District, which encompasses all of Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties, a press release stated.
Applicants must attend college in fall 2020, have a minimum college grade-point average of 3.2 and already have earned at least 24 college-credit hours.
Applicants may not be related to an HRRMC Foundation board member.
To download the guidelines and one-page application, visit hrrmc.com, click on the HRRMC Foundation tab and the Foundation Scholarship tab.
A link to the guidelines and application is also available on the HRRMC Facebook page.
Completed applications should be sent to HRRMC Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
For more information or to request a paper application, call the foundation at 719-530-2218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.