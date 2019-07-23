The 32nd annual Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo will kick off 11 days of events Thursday. While the second week of the fair is the busiest, the first week includes one of the locals’ favorite events: the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo and Calcutta.
At 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, 10 teams, each composed of four to five people, will compete in four different events in the ranch rodeo.
The four events are calf branding, pin and doctor, trailer loading and sorting. Several of the events will challenge the teams’ ability to manage.
“The bulk of the teams are from Colorado, and a lot of local ranchers enter the competition,” Rachael Walke, the fair’s treasurer, said. “It’s a local favorite.”
The winning team from each day will qualify for the Mountain States finals.
Spectators will also be able to participate in a Calcutta for the ranch rodeo, purchasing teams in an auction immediately prior to the event. “It’s a fun way for people to buy their favorite teams in hopes they win back a lot of money,” Walke said.
Those who buy the winning team will win a percentage of the jackpot.
Food and a beer tent will also be available during the rodeo.
Following Friday’s ranch rodeo will be a dance at which country musician Caitlyn Ochsner of Greeley will perform.
“I think it will be a really fun way to kick off (the fair),” Walke said.
Before the rodeo, the 4-H Fashion Review will be the fair’s first official event, taking place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. In the event, 4-H kids who have made garments for clothing projects will model them for review on a stage in the fairgrounds’ main building.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, the Equine Trail Sports Obstacle Challenge will take place in the main arena. The timed event is a trail challenge, forcing horse riders to maneuver through obstacles like trees, tires and water.
At 9 a.m. Monday, the 4-H Horse Show will take place and headline the day.
On Tuesday, the number of events will start ramping up.
The Gambler’s Choice competition will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The event is a trail horse riding challenge where competitors accumulate points for every obstacle they complete in a set amount of time.
The 4-H Rancher Dinner and Branding Party will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The potluck will also have a pie contest that everyone is welcome to enter. “We encourage ranchers to come and bring their brands,” Walke said, adding that the brands will then go up in the main building to showcase local ranches during the fair.
On Wednesday, the open poultry and open rabbit judging will take place, at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, while other livestock will be checked in.
Two competitions will then take place Wednesday evening.
At 5 p.m., the Open Equine Gymkhana will take place in the arena, challenging competitors with four events – barrels, poles, flags and a “fun event,” Walke said, the 75 (foot) out and back sprint.
Team sorting will then conclude the day’s events at 7:30 p.m. In the event, teams of three will sort 10 head of cattle through two different gates.
The rest of the fair’s events, including the CPRA rodeo, 4-D Barrel Race, Steer Riding and Muttin’ Bustin’, will take place Aug. 1-4.
All of the events at the Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo are free and open to the public. The fair will be at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs, which features the new covered John Fuqua Grandstands, where spectators can watch much of the action.
