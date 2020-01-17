Lisa Barton won the second edition of a weekly community pool tournament Wednesday night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St.
Miles Truitt took second and Pam Risinger finished third.
Prizes were $25, $15 and $10 gift certificates to Salida Pharmacy & Fountain.
Arcade patrons can participate in the pool tournament at 6 p.m. every Wednesday for a chance to win one of three gift certificates for a different local business each week.
There is no entry fee and no preregistration.
The event was developed and organized by Dillon Phillips, arcade event coordinator.
Arcade owner Scott Hughes said the tournament relies on local sponsors to provide gift certificates as prizes. It currently has sponsors scheduled until the end of March.
