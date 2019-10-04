Salida Mountain Trails noted this week that all trails associated with Methodist Mountain should be considered closed.
This includes Rainbow Trail from Sand Gulch to Kerr Gulch, Gutz and Little Rainbow and all of its offshoots.
The closures are a result of the Decker Fire and evacuations and fire-fighting efforts.
Cyclists are reminded to give firefighters space to do their work and keep the community safe.
The fire does not affect any other trail systems or any high country trails.
